Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $161.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

