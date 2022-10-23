Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

