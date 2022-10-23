Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 278.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

