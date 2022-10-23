Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

