ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $510.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $580.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.91.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $360.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.32. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

