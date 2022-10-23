Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,527.50 ($18.46).

TPK opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.55) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 825.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 699.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,451.33%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

