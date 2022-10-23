Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

