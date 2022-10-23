SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

