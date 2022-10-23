SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.