SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SigmaTron International (SGMA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.