SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

