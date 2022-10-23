Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $244.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.14.

SBNY opened at $142.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day moving average is $195.48. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

