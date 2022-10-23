SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$13.75

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIL. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.25 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,280,492.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

