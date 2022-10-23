Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.92.

NYSE SI opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.03.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

