SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.30 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $55.30 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,173.74 or 0.99998356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00058644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00045704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,116,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05032095 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,431,071.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.