Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.