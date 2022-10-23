SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.