Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $1.03 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,597. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

