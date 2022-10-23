Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

IYW stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,260. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

