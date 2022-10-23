Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases 148 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 220.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 235,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. 11,569,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,769,393. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

