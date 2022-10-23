Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 536,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,551,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 78,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.74. 7,490,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.66 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.