SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Position Decreased by DCM International VI Ltd.

DCM International VI Ltd. lessened its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,572 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 39.6% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DCM International VI Ltd. owned 1.10% of SoFi Technologies worth $52,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 33,980,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,783,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
