SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 120,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in SolarWinds by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SolarWinds by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

