SouthState (SSB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SouthState to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at SouthState

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.