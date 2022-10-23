S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $295.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

