S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

