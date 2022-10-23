SPC Financial Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.
Insider Activity at Public Storage
Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $292.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.