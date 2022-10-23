SPC Financial Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $292.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

