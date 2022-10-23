SPC Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

