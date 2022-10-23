SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock valued at $44,078,011. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

