SPC Financial Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

