SPC Financial Inc. Invests $938,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 3.0 %

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $2,788,568 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.