SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,485 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPB opened at $50.25 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

