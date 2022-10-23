SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $13,680,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 284,444 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after buying an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,082.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 241,047 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

