SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $149.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.10.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

