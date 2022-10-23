SPC Financial Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,727,000 after acquiring an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

