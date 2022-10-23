SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $141,975,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

