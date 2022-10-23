SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Trimmed by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,712 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,000.

PSK stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

