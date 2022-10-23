SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Cut by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 3.0% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

QUS stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $105.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,841. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.43. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

