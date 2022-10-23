SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

