Spell Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $86.30 million and $6.43 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,521,781,127 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

