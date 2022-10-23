Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.02. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 6,993 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

