Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $3.02. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 6,993 shares.
Separately, Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
