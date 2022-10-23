Stargate Finance Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.11 or 0.27922404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010906 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

