Starname Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $882.00 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $882.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Starname

About Starname

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

