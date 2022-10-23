STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121.16 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $121.16 million and $7.20 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

