Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,774,000 after acquiring an additional 498,015 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

