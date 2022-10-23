Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.60 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $91.60 million and $21.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00275403 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00118147 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00738425 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00563583 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00242412 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
