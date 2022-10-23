Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $89.53 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.53 million and $12.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,180.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021588 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00272268 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00119461 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.72 or 0.00749296 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00564201 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000722 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00243526 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
