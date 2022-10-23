Stephens Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after purchasing an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,336,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

