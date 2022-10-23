StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

