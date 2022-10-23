StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Atlantic American stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
