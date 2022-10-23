StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
BBGI stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
