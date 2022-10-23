StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 93.86 and a current ratio of 93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.79. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
