StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

GLMD opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

